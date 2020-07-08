UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Toll At 1900 GMT Tuesday

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 01:30 AM

Coronavirus toll at 1900 GMT Tuesday

Paris, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 539,620 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1900 GMT on Tuesday.

At least 11,693,770 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 6,145,500 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

The past 24 hours saw 4,466 new deaths recorded and 168,927 new cases. The United States registered the highest number of deaths (733) followed by Brazil (620) and Mexico (480).

The United States is the worst-hit country with 130,813 deaths from 2,963,244 cases. At least 924,148 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 65,487 deaths from 1,623,284 cases, the United Kingdom with 44,391 deaths from 286,349 cases, Italy with 34,899 deaths from 241,956 cases and Mexico with 31,119 deaths from 261,750 cases.

Belgium has the highest fatality rate per 100,000 inhabitants with 84 deaths ahead of the United Kingdom (65), Spain (61), Italy (58) and Sweden (54).

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 83,565 cases (eight new since Monday), including 4,634 deaths (no new deaths), and 78,528 recoveries.

Europe overall moved past the 200,000 deaths mark to 200,255 from 2,754,284 cases, the United States and Canada have 139,564 deaths from 3,069,351 infections, Latin America and the Caribbean 130,085 deaths from 2,969,430 cases, Asia 39,326 deaths from 1,543,213 cases, middle East 18,557 deaths from 851,828 cases, Africa 11,698 deaths from 495,325 cases, and Oceania 135 deaths from 10,347 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.

Related Topics

Africa World China Canada Hong Kong Macau Spain Italy Brazil United Kingdom United States Sweden Mexico Middle East May December From Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed participates in Arab ministeria ..

35 minutes ago

Hope Probe cost among the world&#039;s lowest, say ..

1 hour ago

ADHA makes headway in adopting AI technologies

1 hour ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues a new law regulating graz ..

2 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed reviews specialised police forces c ..

2 hours ago

Grand Imam of Al-Azhar holds virtual meeting with ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.