Coronavirus toll at 1900 GMT Tuesday

Paris, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 539,620 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1900 GMT on Tuesday.

At least 11,693,770 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 6,145,500 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

The past 24 hours saw 4,466 new deaths recorded and 168,927 new cases. The United States registered the highest number of deaths (733) followed by Brazil (620) and Mexico (480).

The United States is the worst-hit country with 130,813 deaths from 2,963,244 cases. At least 924,148 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 65,487 deaths from 1,623,284 cases, the United Kingdom with 44,391 deaths from 286,349 cases, Italy with 34,899 deaths from 241,956 cases and Mexico with 31,119 deaths from 261,750 cases.

Belgium has the highest fatality rate per 100,000 inhabitants with 84 deaths ahead of the United Kingdom (65), Spain (61), Italy (58) and Sweden (54).

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 83,565 cases (eight new since Monday), including 4,634 deaths (no new deaths), and 78,528 recoveries.

Europe overall moved past the 200,000 deaths mark to 200,255 from 2,754,284 cases, the United States and Canada have 139,564 deaths from 3,069,351 infections, Latin America and the Caribbean 130,085 deaths from 2,969,430 cases, Asia 39,326 deaths from 1,543,213 cases, middle East 18,557 deaths from 851,828 cases, Africa 11,698 deaths from 495,325 cases, and Oceania 135 deaths from 10,347 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.