ABIDJAN, Aug. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) --:A case of the Ebola virus has been detected here in an 18-year-old woman of Guinean nationality, Cote d'Ivoire's Health Ministry announced Sunday.

The Pasteur Institute of Cote d'Ivoire examined the woman's blood sample taken on Friday, and informed local health authorities on Saturday of the positive case, Health Minister Pierre Dimba said in a press release.

The patient had left the Guinean city of Labe by road, and arrived in Abidjan on Wednesday, Dimba said, adding she was "diagnosed and taken care of immediately" on Thursday by health services.

"This is an isolated and imported case," the minister said, adding that the patient is currently in quarantine at the epidemic disease treatment center of the University Hospital Center of Treichville in Abidjan.

The government ensured its citizens that "all measures that have been successfully tested in the past are (being) taken for the control of the disease," Dimba said.