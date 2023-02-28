UrduPoint.com

Countries Meet To Halt Wide-ranging Threats Against Oceans

Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2023 | 08:20 AM

Countries meet to halt wide-ranging threats against oceans

Panama City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :The world's oceans and the multiple threats they face, from climate change and pollution to overfishing and mining, will be the focus of a global conference in Panama this week.

Some 600 leaders of government, the business sector, green groups and academics will gather in the Central American country on Thursday and Friday to discuss expanding marine protected areas (MPAs), assuring a sustainable ocean-derived "blue economy", and reducing stressors on an invaluable but at-risk resource.

Covering three-quarters of Earth, the oceans are home to 80 percent of all life on the planet, and provide nourishment for more than three billion people as well as a crucial avenue for global trade.

"We cannot commit to saving our ocean ecosystems without limiting human activities within them," states the website for the eighth edition of the international Our Ocean conference.

"This vital asset is in danger from global warming, unsustainable practices, illegal fishing, reckless pollution, and the loss of marine habitats," it added.

According to Courtney Farthing, policy director at Global Fishing Watch, the conference "is key to maintain political will on ocean action." By bringing governments, activists and industry together, "we are able to increase our collective understanding of the issues our ocean is facing and successful initiatives that could be more widely adopted," she told AFP.

Observers say the Our Ocean gathering is important as it is the only conference to address all ocean-related issues under a single roof.

It also serves as a public stage for governments, through senior ministers in attendance, to put on a show of political will.

The conference takes place amid growing concern about multinational companies eyeing minerals on the ocean floor.

These include so-called manganese nodules, settled on the seabed, that contain metals critical in battery production. Environmentalists say harvesting them would be devastating for deep-sea ecosystems.

"There isn't really a big extraction today, but there is a significant advance in technology and machinery to eventually extract minerals, mainly rare minerals," Maximiliano Bello of non-governmental organization Mission Blue explained.

Conference delegates will not adopt agreements or vote on proposals, but rather announce voluntary "commitments" to ocean protection.

Host Panama, for example, intends to announce an expansion of the Banco Volcan protected area it created in 2015.

But activists, such as Juan Manuel Posada of the MarViva NGO, want to see such projects expanded to "waters beyond national jurisdiction" given that much of the illegal fishing takes place on the lawless high seas.

"We would also like to see declarations by countries declaring 30 percent of their marine areas as protected areas before the target date" of 2030 that was agreed at the COP15 on biodiversity in Canada last year, he added.

The Our Ocean conferences were launched in 2016 on the initiative of John Kerry, a former US secretary of state who was appointed as White House special envoy for climate.

"Our Ocean is the baby of John Kerry," said Bello.

Kerry is due to attend the conference with US oceanographer Sylvia Earle, who has led more than 100 ocean expeditions in a nearly 60-year career and who founded Mission Blue.

Kerry and Earle "tried to change the concept that there are many oceans, because in reality there is only one ocean that is spread over the whole planet," said Bello.

Related Topics

World Technology Business Canada Vote White House Bello Panama 2016 2015 All From Government Industry Extraction (Pakistan) Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler attends Rare Syndromes Associated wi ..

Sharjah Ruler attends Rare Syndromes Associated with Disability conference

6 hours ago
 Outsider Obi wins key state Lagos in Nigeria elect ..

Outsider Obi wins key state Lagos in Nigeria election

9 hours ago
 EU Hiked Russian LNG Imports to 135BCM in 2022 - E ..

EU Hiked Russian LNG Imports to 135BCM in 2022 - Energy Commissioner

9 hours ago
 Shakeel Abro posted as ADC-I Hyderabad

Shakeel Abro posted as ADC-I Hyderabad

9 hours ago
 Lahore Qalandars decimate Islamabad United to go t ..

Lahore Qalandars decimate Islamabad United to go top of points-table

9 hours ago
 PDM govt making efforts to overcome inflation: Jam ..

PDM govt making efforts to overcome inflation: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.