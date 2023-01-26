UrduPoint.com

Covid-19 Cases In China Dropped Substantially In Jan: Official Data

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Covid-19 cases in China dropped substantially in Jan: Official data

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :The number of COVID-19 cases dropped significantly in China in the first month of 2023, according to data released on Wednesday by the disease control authority.

Many of the data metrics have dropped below pre-optimization levels, displaying a clear trend of recovery, CGTN reported.

Daily visits to fever clinics reached 2.86 million on December 23, then dropped by 97.8 percent to about 63,000 on Monday, said a webpage posted by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across the Chinese mainland dropped by 84.8 percent to 248,000 on Monday from 1.62 million on January 5. That of severe cases also dropped by 72 percent from 128,000 on January 5 to 36,000 on Monday.

The number of daily deaths dropped by 79 percent from 4,273 on January 4 to 896 on Monday, the CDC data showed.

CDC said they had collected 10,165 virus samples from across the Chinese mainland since early December, over 70 percent of which belong to the Omicron BA.

5.2 sub-variant.

Other sub-variants, like the BA.5.1, BA.2.76 and BN.1.3, each accounted for less than 0.4 percent.

The second most popular sub-variant is BF.7 with a share of more than 28 percent. Beijing and Tianjin are the only two provincial areas that saw BF.7 as the dominant sub-variant in this period.

Vaccination against COVID-19 also saw progress, as more than 3.4 billion doses have been taken across the Chinese mainland.

More than 90.5 percent of the Chinese population has been fully vaccinated, up from 90.1 percent in August 2022.

China's health authorities have been trying to get more senior people vaccinated to reduce severe cases. According to a recent CDC survey, 96 percent of senior citizens over 60 years of age have been fully vaccinated, while 92 percent are getting a booster dose.

Related Topics

China Tianjin Beijing Progress January August December From Share Billion Million

Recent Stories

FAB reports full year 2022 Group Net Profit of AED ..

FAB reports full year 2022 Group Net Profit of AED13.4 billion, up 7% yoy

46 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Australia&#039;s Governor ..

UAE leaders congratulate Australia&#039;s Governor-General on National Day

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 January 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26th January 2023

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Islamic Bank achieves record net profit of ..

Sharjah Islamic Bank achieves record net profit of AED651 million

11 hours ago
 Elderly, Asian gunman outlier in US mass shootings ..

Elderly, Asian gunman outlier in US mass shootings

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.