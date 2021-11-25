Covid-19 death toll tops 1.5 million in Europe: AFP tally

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :More than 1.5 million people have died from Covid-19 in Europe since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, an AFP tally of official data showed Thursday as a number of countries reintroduce measures to try to stem the spread.

As of 1000 GMT, the official death toll stood at 1,500,105 in a combined 52 countries since the first fatality was recorded in the region in February, 2020, the data showed.