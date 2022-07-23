UrduPoint.com

CPEC Plays Vital Role In Pakistan's Future Economic Development: Ambassador Haque

Sumaira FH Published July 23, 2022 | 11:40 AM

CPEC plays vital role in Pakistan's future economic development: Ambassador Haque

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) played a vital role in the future economic development of Pakistan, with the Gwadar port as the main component.

"The CPEC is one of the most important flagship project of the five corridors launched under Belt and Road Initiative. Half of its projects have already been executed, he said in an interview with CGTN Radio.

Ambassador Haque said, under the first phase of the CPEC, several major energy project including hydro, wind and solar projects were executed.

"The second component of the CPEC is infrastructure, highways, waterways and bridges which have been built across Pakistan, improving the communication and road infrastructure, he added.

The important part of physical infrastructure was laying the fiber optic link from Chinese border to Pakistan to help the communication network.

Ambassador Haque remarked that the third important component of the first phase was the Gwadar port which is almost complete and functional.

The other infrastructure projects like recently inaugurated East Bay Express was inaugurated and the work was under progress on International Airport and many of the allied infrastructure industry.

About special Economic Zone being set up in Gwadar, he said, a large number of Chinese companies were setting their businesses there.

The country was entering into phase two which was even more important and focused on industrialization, agriculture, social well-being of the people, poverty alleviation and green economy.

"We have also launched recently China-Pakistan healthcare corridor, digital corridor, green corridor," he added.

He said "Under Green Corridor, we are focusing on the agriculture and food security, and in digital corridor, we are benefiting from China's experience and expertise in the IT sector and industry.

"The government is developing special economic zones and encouraging relocation of Chinese industries to Pakistan not only to help the domestic market, but also to the region and exporting to other countries," he added.

Terming the CPEC a broad framework of economic development for Pakistan and also for the region, Ambassador Haque said, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has rightly linked it with the economic future of Pakistan.

This year marks the 71st anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and Pakistan. Ambassador Haque said the "China-Pakistan relationship is unshakable," adding that the relationship between the two countries remains constant, "no matter which government has been in Pakistan or China, no matter how the international political landscape changes."

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister China Agriculture Road CPEC Gwadar Progress Border Market From Government Industry Airport

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 July 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 23rd Ju ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 23rd July 2022

2 hours ago
 Thiem reaches first semi-final for 14 months

Thiem reaches first semi-final for 14 months

11 hours ago
 Tennis: ATP Gstaad results - collated

Tennis: ATP Gstaad results - collated

11 hours ago
 Volkswagen CEO Diess to step down in September

Volkswagen CEO Diess to step down in September

11 hours ago
 Alcaraz edges closer to fifth title of 2022 in Ham ..

Alcaraz edges closer to fifth title of 2022 in Hamburg

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.