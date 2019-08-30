UrduPoint.com
Cramping Medvedev Limps Into US Open Third Round

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 02:04 AM

Cramping Medvedev limps into US Open third round

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Daniil Medvedev overcame severe cramps to reach the third round of the US Open on Thursday with a 6-3, 7-5, 5-7, 6-3 victory over 84th-ranked Bolivian Hugo Dellien.

The Russian fifth seed, who arrived in New York on the back of a maiden Masters title in Cincinnati and runner-up finishes in Montreal and Washington, awaits the winner of Feliciano Lopez and Yoshihito Nishioka to decide a place in the last 16.

