Cricket: New Zealand v England first Test scoreboard

Mount Maunganui, New Zealand, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Scoreboard after New Zealand's first innings in the first Test against England at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Friday: England 1st innings 325-9 declared (H.

Brook 89, B Duckett 84; N Wagner 4-82) New Zealand 1st innings (overnight 37-3) T. Latham c Pope b Robinson 1 D. Conway c Pope b Stoke 77 K. Williamson lbw b Anderson 6 H. Nicholls c Crawley b Anderson 4 N.

Wagner c Robinson b Broad 27 D. Mitchell lbw b Robinson 0 T. Blundell c and b Anderson 138 M. Bracewell c Stokes b Leach 7 S.

Kuggeleijn b Robinson 20 T. Southee c Duckett b Robinson 10 B. Tickner not out 3 Extras (b4, lb3, nb5, w1) 13 Total (82.5 overs) 306 Fall of wickets: 1-10 (Latham), 2-23 (Williamson), 3-31 (Nicholls), 4-82 (Wagner), 5-83 (Mitchell), 6-158 (Conway), 7-182 (Bracewell), 8-235 (Kuggeleijn), 9-247 (Southee), 10-306 (Blundell) Bowling: Anderson 16.5-5-36-3 (1nb), Broad 17-2-72-1 (1nb), Robinson 19-2-54-4, Leach 18-3-84-1, Root 5-2-15-0, Stokes 7-0-38-1 (1w, 3nb) Toss: New Zealand Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Aleem Dar (PAK)tv umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS)Match referee: David Boon (AUS)