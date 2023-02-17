UrduPoint.com

Cricket: New Zealand V England First Test Scoreboard

Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Cricket: New Zealand v England first Test scoreboard

Mount Maunganui, New Zealand, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Scoreboard after New Zealand's first innings in the first Test against England at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Friday: England 1st innings 325-9 declared (H.

Brook 89, B Duckett 84; N Wagner 4-82) New Zealand 1st innings (overnight 37-3) T. Latham c Pope b Robinson 1 D. Conway c Pope b Stoke 77 K. Williamson lbw b Anderson 6 H. Nicholls c Crawley b Anderson 4 N.

Wagner c Robinson b Broad 27 D. Mitchell lbw b Robinson 0 T. Blundell c and b Anderson 138 M. Bracewell c Stokes b Leach 7 S.

Kuggeleijn b Robinson 20 T. Southee c Duckett b Robinson 10 B. Tickner not out 3 Extras (b4, lb3, nb5, w1) 13 Total (82.5 overs) 306 Fall of wickets: 1-10 (Latham), 2-23 (Williamson), 3-31 (Nicholls), 4-82 (Wagner), 5-83 (Mitchell), 6-158 (Conway), 7-182 (Bracewell), 8-235 (Kuggeleijn), 9-247 (Southee), 10-306 (Blundell) Bowling: Anderson 16.5-5-36-3 (1nb), Broad 17-2-72-1 (1nb), Robinson 19-2-54-4, Leach 18-3-84-1, Root 5-2-15-0, Stokes 7-0-38-1 (1w, 3nb) Toss: New Zealand Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Aleem Dar (PAK)tv umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS)Match referee: David Boon (AUS)

Related Topics

Stoke Conway Mitchell Anderson N Wagner Rod Tucker Chris Gaffaney David Boon TV New Zealand

Recent Stories

SC suspends transfer orders of Ghulam Mahmood Doga ..

SC suspends transfer orders of Ghulam Mahmood Dogar as CCPO Lahore

18 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Kosovo on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Kosovo on Independence Day

37 minutes ago
 PM assures continuous support, relief assistance t ..

PM assures continuous support, relief assistance to quake-hit Turkiye

58 minutes ago
 UN launches $1 billion appeal to scale-up aid oper ..

UN launches $1 billion appeal to scale-up aid operations in Türkiye

1 hour ago
 US reaffirms commitment to advance bilateral relat ..

US reaffirms commitment to advance bilateral relationship with Pakistan

1 hour ago
 FM in Germany to attend Munich Security Conference ..

FM in Germany to attend Munich Security Conference 2023

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.