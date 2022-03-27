UrduPoint.com

Cricket: West Indies V England Third Test Scoreboard

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 27, 2022 | 08:30 AM

Cricket: West Indies v England third Test scoreboard

St. George's, Grenada, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) :Scoreboard at the end of the third day of the third and final Test between the West Indies and England at the Grenada National Stadium on Saturday: England 1st Innings - 204 West Indies 1st Innings - overnight 232-8 K.

Brathwaite lbw b Stokes 17 J. Campbell c Foakes b Overton 35 S. Brooks lbw b Mahmood 13 N. Bonner c Foakes b Woakes 4 J. Blackwood lbw b Woakes 18 J. Holder c Bairstow b Woakes 0 K. Mayers c Mahmood b Stokes 28 J.

da Silva not out 100 A. Joseph c Foakes b Overton 28 K. Roach c Foakes b Mahmood 25 J. Seales c and b Root 13 Extras (b1, lb13, w2) 16 Total (all out, 116.3 overs) 297 Fall of wickets: 1-50 (Brathwaite), 2-68 (Brooks), 3-69 (Campbell), 4-82 (Bonner), 5-82 (Holder), 6-95 (Blackwood), 7-128 (Mayers), 8-177 (Joseph), 9-245 (Roach), 10-297 (Seales Bowling: C.

Woakes 25-7-59-3 (1w), C.

Overton 23-3-81-2 (1w), S. Mahmood 24-9-45-2, B. Stokes 22-4-48-2, J. Leach 21-6-49-0, J. Root 1.3-0-1-1 England 2nd Innings A. Lees b Mayers 31 Z. Crawley c Holder b Seales 8 J.

Root c Campbell b Mayers 5 D. Lawrence b Mayers 0 B. Stokes c (sub) Brooks b Mayers 4 J. Bairstow c da Silva b Joseph 22 B. Foakes run out 2 C. Woakes not out 9 C. Overton c Holder b Mayers 1 J.

Leach not out 1 Extras (b13, lb7) 20 Total (8 wkts, 53 overs) 103 To bat: S. Mahmood Fall of wickets: 1-14 Crawley, 2-27 (Root), 3-27 (Lawrence), 4-39 (Stokes), 5-80 (Bairstow), 6-83 (Foakes), 7-97 (Lees), 8-101 (Overton) Bowling: K.

Roach 8-4-8-0, J. Seales 10-2-24-1, K. Mayers 13-7-9-5, J. Holder 8-5-6-0, A. Joseph 12-1-34-1, J. Blackwood 2-1-2-0 Toss: West IndiesUmpires: Joel Wilson (WIS), Gregory Brathwaite (WIS)Match Referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)

Related Topics

Brooks Lawrence Grenada Joel Wilson All

Recent Stories

Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power'

Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power'

8 hours ago
 Zimbabwe votes in by-elections seen as test for ru ..

Zimbabwe votes in by-elections seen as test for ruling party

8 hours ago
 PTI made fruitful discussion with coalition partne ..

PTI made fruitful discussion with coalition partners: Khattak

8 hours ago
 Biden's Comment on Putin Staying in Power Was Not ..

Biden's Comment on Putin Staying in Power Was Not Endorsing Regime Change - Whit ..

8 hours ago
 Presidents urges trade bodies to link R&D with aca ..

Presidents urges trade bodies to link R&D with academia for market-driven HR

8 hours ago
 Eminent journalist ex DG APP M. Aftab passes away

Eminent journalist ex DG APP M. Aftab passes away

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>