Cricket: West Indies v England third Test scoreboard

St. George's, Grenada, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) :Scoreboard at the end of the third day of the third and final Test between the West Indies and England at the Grenada National Stadium on Saturday: England 1st Innings - 204 West Indies 1st Innings - overnight 232-8 K.

Brathwaite lbw b Stokes 17 J. Campbell c Foakes b Overton 35 S. Brooks lbw b Mahmood 13 N. Bonner c Foakes b Woakes 4 J. Blackwood lbw b Woakes 18 J. Holder c Bairstow b Woakes 0 K. Mayers c Mahmood b Stokes 28 J.

da Silva not out 100 A. Joseph c Foakes b Overton 28 K. Roach c Foakes b Mahmood 25 J. Seales c and b Root 13 Extras (b1, lb13, w2) 16 Total (all out, 116.3 overs) 297 Fall of wickets: 1-50 (Brathwaite), 2-68 (Brooks), 3-69 (Campbell), 4-82 (Bonner), 5-82 (Holder), 6-95 (Blackwood), 7-128 (Mayers), 8-177 (Joseph), 9-245 (Roach), 10-297 (Seales Bowling: C.

Woakes 25-7-59-3 (1w), C.

Overton 23-3-81-2 (1w), S. Mahmood 24-9-45-2, B. Stokes 22-4-48-2, J. Leach 21-6-49-0, J. Root 1.3-0-1-1 England 2nd Innings A. Lees b Mayers 31 Z. Crawley c Holder b Seales 8 J.

Root c Campbell b Mayers 5 D. Lawrence b Mayers 0 B. Stokes c (sub) Brooks b Mayers 4 J. Bairstow c da Silva b Joseph 22 B. Foakes run out 2 C. Woakes not out 9 C. Overton c Holder b Mayers 1 J.

Leach not out 1 Extras (b13, lb7) 20 Total (8 wkts, 53 overs) 103 To bat: S. Mahmood Fall of wickets: 1-14 Crawley, 2-27 (Root), 3-27 (Lawrence), 4-39 (Stokes), 5-80 (Bairstow), 6-83 (Foakes), 7-97 (Lees), 8-101 (Overton) Bowling: K.

Roach 8-4-8-0, J. Seales 10-2-24-1, K. Mayers 13-7-9-5, J. Holder 8-5-6-0, A. Joseph 12-1-34-1, J. Blackwood 2-1-2-0 Toss: West IndiesUmpires: Joel Wilson (WIS), Gregory Brathwaite (WIS)Match Referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)