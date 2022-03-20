Cuba adds 833 COVID-19 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

HAVANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) --:Cuba reported two deaths and 833 cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the national death toll to 8,506 and the total number of infections to 1,080,686, the Ministry of Public Health reported Saturday.

The central province of Sancti Spiritus reported the highest number of new cases, with 141, followed by Ciego de Avila, with 120, and Holguin, with 90.

The ministry said that the number of active cases reached 3,000 for the first time in the past several weeks and added that the Special Municipality of Isla de la Juventud has not reported any new infections in the last four days.

About 9.9 million of Cuba's 11.2 million people have been fully vaccinated against the disease so far, while 6.1 million have received booster doses.