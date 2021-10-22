UrduPoint.com

Cuba Warns Protest Organizer Of Potential 'consequences'

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 08:50 AM

Cuba warns protest organizer of potential 'consequences'

Havana, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Havana's public prosecutor's office on Thursday publicly warned the organizer of a banned rally that he faces "criminal consequences" if the march for change and against violence goes ahead.

Yunior Garcia, a 39-year-old actor and playwright, has vowed to protest peacefully on November 15, come what may, in the only one-party Communist-ruled state in the Americas.

Earlier, on Thursday, he was called to the capital's provincial public prosecutor's office for a meeting about the planned demonstration.

There, an unequivocal message was addressed to "those that have been warned about the legal-criminal consequences of not complying with the decision notified to them and carrying out the aforementioned marches," Yaumara Angulo, Havana's deputy public prosecutor, told reporters.

Garcia is the leader of the Archipelago group that is promoting the march.

On Twitter, Archipelago said several of its members around the country were also summoned to their local public prosecutor's office and subjected to authorities "pouring all kinds of accusations on us for the mere act of exercising un constitutional right.

" Garcia insisted he remains unbowed.

"It is my decision (to march) despite the threats I received today," he said as he left the public prosecutor's office, adding that he considered it "a direct threat by the state." On October 12, Cuba's government banned the protest claiming it was a "provocation" supported by the US government with "the clear intention of promoting a change in Cuba's political system." "Frankly, I don't think there is a single institution in the country where I was born that takes our side, the citizens'," said Garcia.

"We are neither mercenaries nor receiving orders from anyone." He said he would refuse any legal representation if arrested.

"I reject any form of defense, this wouldn't be a legitimate process." Organizers want to stage demonstrations in six of the island's 15 provinces.

It comes three months after unprecedented anti-government protests that erupted on July 11 in around 50 Cuban cities.

The subsequent government crackdown left one dead, dozens injured and more than 1,000 people detained, several hundred of whom remain behind bars.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Protest United Nations Twitter Havana Cuba March May July October November Criminals All From Government

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 22nd October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 22nd October 2021

38 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting for restoration of Industrial zo ..

DC chairs meeting for restoration of Industrial zone

8 hours ago
 Russia, US Implementing Plans Outlined in Geneva - ..

Russia, US Implementing Plans Outlined in Geneva - Putin

8 hours ago
 Paris Conference to Back Plan of Foreign Troop Wit ..

Paris Conference to Back Plan of Foreign Troop Withdrawal From Libya - Le Drian

8 hours ago
 Scotland into T20 World Cup Super 12s

Scotland into T20 World Cup Super 12s

8 hours ago
 Providing citizens with decent life top priority o ..

Providing citizens with decent life top priority of UAE’s leadership: Hamdan b ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.