HAVANA, Nov. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :-- Activities to celebrate the 503rd anniversary of the foundation of the Cuban capital Havana kicked off Monday.

"We will continue to defend the protection of the patrimonial values in keeping with our traditions and customs," Magda Resik, director of communications at the Office of the Historian of the City of Havana, told Xinhua.

The 503rd anniversary of the city's foundation will be marked on Nov. 16. This year's celebrations include art exhibitions, concerts, book launch events and music festivals throughout November.

Experts from Latin America are expected to participate in the 18th International Congress of Patrimonial Cities Management scheduled for Nov. 15-19.

In addition, new houses have been delivered to Havana residents as part of a governmental plan, and a specialized center for the local deaf community was opened.

With a population of over 2.2 million, Havana was recognized as one of the world's seven wonder cities by the Swiss foundation New7Wonders in 2016.