Cultural, Folk Night enthralls audience

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :'Mausikaar', a music organization for the preservation of traditional music and welfare of the artists of Pakistan, arranged a Cultural and Folk Night here late Wednesday to entertain the fun lovers of the twin cities.

The event showcased cultural and Sufi dances by a dance group that presented folk dances of all four provinces and Gilgit-Baltistan and concluded on Dhamaal, instrumental performances, including Rubab and flute representing the musical diversity across the country.

The show also included a performance by students from Quaid e Azam University who presented the folk culture of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

"The event was an effort to engage the young generation in healthy activities and give a boost to their talent through a platform to bring positivity in them," said the organizers.

Mausikaar was established in 2007 by a group of music lovers that got together about 15 years ago for the preservation and promotion of the traditional music of Pakistan, ranging from classical to Ghazals including folk and Sufi music, and the welfare of the artists. It organizes concerts featuring well-known artists as well as relatively unknown artists to promote them and their craft. Mausikaar works to help artists and bring them to the attention of the media.

Dr Seema Khan, President Mausikaar told APP that the event was about promoting the folk heritage of Pakistan through music and showing its cultural diversity.

"This is to promote the true image of Pakistan, its vibrant colours through music and regional dance," she added.