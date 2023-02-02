UrduPoint.com

Cultural, Folk Night Enthralls Audience

Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Cultural, Folk Night enthralls audience

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :'Mausikaar', a music organization for the preservation of traditional music and welfare of the artists of Pakistan, arranged a Cultural and Folk Night here late Wednesday to entertain the fun lovers of the twin cities.

The event showcased cultural and Sufi dances by a dance group that presented folk dances of all four provinces and Gilgit-Baltistan and concluded on Dhamaal, instrumental performances, including Rubab and flute representing the musical diversity across the country.

The show also included a performance by students from Quaid e Azam University who presented the folk culture of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

"The event was an effort to engage the young generation in healthy activities and give a boost to their talent through a platform to bring positivity in them," said the organizers.

Mausikaar was established in 2007 by a group of music lovers that got together about 15 years ago for the preservation and promotion of the traditional music of Pakistan, ranging from classical to Ghazals including folk and Sufi music, and the welfare of the artists. It organizes concerts featuring well-known artists as well as relatively unknown artists to promote them and their craft. Mausikaar works to help artists and bring them to the attention of the media.

Dr Seema Khan, President Mausikaar told APP that the event was about promoting the folk heritage of Pakistan through music and showing its cultural diversity.

"This is to promote the true image of Pakistan, its vibrant colours through music and regional dance," she added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Music Quaid E Azam Young Media Event All From Love

Recent Stories

Final Communiqué of the Open Ended Extraordinary ..

Final Communiqué of the Open Ended Extraordinary Meeting of the OIC Executive C ..

20 minutes ago
 Samra group was appreciated on opening ceremony of ..

Samra group was appreciated on opening ceremony of new British Deputy High Commi ..

31 minutes ago
 WAM delegation discusses bilateral cooperation wit ..

WAM delegation discusses bilateral cooperation with media entities in Panama

1 hour ago
 Local Press: UAE&#039;s new family law is a defini ..

Local Press: UAE&#039;s new family law is a defining moment

2 hours ago
 UN welcomes African leaders&#039; commitment to en ..

UN welcomes African leaders&#039; commitment to end AIDS among children by 2030

2 hours ago
 Borouge reports $1.4 billion net profit during 202 ..

Borouge reports $1.4 billion net profit during 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.