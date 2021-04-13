UrduPoint.com
Curfew In Minneapolis After Police Killing Of Black Man

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 18 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 01:20 AM

Curfew in Minneapolis after police killing of Black man

Minneapolis, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Authorities in and around Minneapolis have announced a curfew for Monday night after a police officer shot dead a young Black man, dramatically escalating tensions in the US city.

"I have declared a state of emergency in the city of Minneapolis, and we are following that up with a curfew that will begin at 7:00 pm (2300 GMT) tonight (and) go until 6:00 am tomorrow morning," Mayor Jacob Frey told a press conference.

The curfew will also be enforced in the twin city of St. Paul as well as surrounding communities including Hennepin County, where 20-year-old Daunte Wright was killed Sunday when a police officer mistakenly used her gun instead of a taser during a confrontation.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

