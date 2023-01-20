Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques receives letter from President of Gambia

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud received a letter from President Adama Barrow of the Republic of The Gambia on the bilateral relations binding the two fraternal countries and peoples, and ways to support and enhance them in various fields and at all levels.

The letter was received by the Saudi Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Eng.

Waleed bin Abdul Karim Al-Khereiji during his meeting here today with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of The Gambia, Dr. Mamadou Tangara, currently on a visit to the Kingdom.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations between the two countries, and ways to enhance them in various fields, in addition to exchanging views on issues of common interest.

The meeting was attended by a number of officials.