Adelaide, Australia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :results from the first stage of the women's Tour Down Under on Sunday, a 110.4 km ride from Glenelg to Aldinga: 1 Daria Pikulik (POL/Human Powered Health) 3hr 3min 1sec, 2.

Clara Copponi (FRA/FDJ-SUEZ) at 0sec, 3. Georgia Baker (AUS/Team Jayco-AlUla), 4.

Maggie Coles-Lyster (CAN/Zaaf Cycling Team), 5. Amanda Spratt (AUS/Trek-Segafredo) Overall standings:1. Daria Pikulik (POL/Human Powered Health) 3hr 2min 51sec, 2.

Clara Copponi (FRA/FDJ-SUEZ) at 4sec, 3. Georgia Baker (AUS/Team Jayco-AlUla) 6sec, 4. Grace Brown (AUS/FDJ-SUEZ) 7sec, 5. Alexandra Manly (AUS/Team Jayco-AlUla 8sec.