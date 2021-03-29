UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cyprus To Swing Doors Open To Main Tourist Markets

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 09:20 PM

Cyprus to swing doors open to main tourist markets

Nicosia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Cyprus is to open up to 16 countries previously not on its coronavirus safe list, welcoming tourists from its largest markets Britain, Russia and Israel, the health ministry announced Monday.

From April 1, they will not need special permission or to quarantine.

Cyprus has introduced a colour-coded system for Covid-19 risk-assessed countries.

From 1 April, Cyprus is opening its doors to 16 countries including the UK, Russia, Israel, the UAE, Ukraine, Lebanon, Egypt, Belarus, Serbia, the US and Qatar.

Travellers from these countries will be allowed entry if they carry a negative coronavirus test, no older than 72 hours, and take another test upon arrival.

From May 1, Cyprus will allow in Covid-19 vaccinated British tourists without any restrictions.

All tourists will still have to comply with health protocols such as mandatory mask-wearing and social distancing.

Britain is the island's largest tourism market, accounting for a third of nearly four million arrivals in 2019, while nearby Israel is its third-biggest source.

The eastern Mediterranean island's key tourism industry has been devastated by the pandemic and travel curbs, with arrivals slumping by more than 80 percent last year.

Russia, the second-largest tourist source, has been off its safe travel list since the pandemic reached its shores in March 2020.

Tourism makes up around 15 percent of Cypriot GDP, with earnings plunging 85 percent in 2020.

The island has implemented two national lockdowns but had a milder outbreak than many other European Union countries.

The Republic of Cyprus has recorded about 250 coronavirus deaths and 45,000 infections.

Related Topics

Israel Ukraine Russia Egypt European Union UAE Qatar United Kingdom Belarus Serbia Cyprus Lebanon March April May 2019 2020 Market From Industry Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Aldar unveils AED 500m re-development plan to rede ..

39 minutes ago

UAE supports Syrian people with USD 30 million at ..

1 hour ago

Senate of the Philippines expresses gratitude to M ..

1 hour ago

Ajman Executive Council discusses Ajman’s 2020 s ..

2 hours ago

President Pakistan People's Party Women's wing Far ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Al Bararah Mosque

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.