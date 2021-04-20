Czech walker Drahotova fails doping test

Prague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Czech walker Anezka Drahotova failed a doping test taken shortly before she won silver at the European championships in Berlin in 2018, her lawyer said on Tuesday.

Lawyer Jan Stovicek told AFP the Czech Anti-Doping Committee had reported discrepancies in Drahotova's biological passport and a positive urine sample.

"A substance from a banned group of anabolics was found in her urine sample, but there is no word on what the substance might be," Stovicek said.

"We have asked for an analysis of the B sample and for laboratory documents," he added.

Tomas Vavra, deputy head of the anti-doping committee, told Czech media that evidence against Drahotova was "clear".

The 25-year-old athlete, who also competes in cycling, won the 10-kilometre walk race at the world junior championships in 2014.

She won bronze on 20 kilometres at the senior European championships in Zurich in the same year before taking the silver in Berlin four years later.

She underwent the doping test on July 31, 2018, less than two weeks before the Berlin race.

"I'm shocked and I don't understand it. I'm not doping!" Drahotova said in a statement published by Czech media.

Drahotova has yet to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.

"I expect the Czech Athletic Federation to suspend her. She won't be able to compete for weeks or maybe months so it will definitely affect her in the run-up to the Olympics," Stovicek told AFP.