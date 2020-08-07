UrduPoint.com
Dallas Goalkeeper Fired Over Domestic Abuse Allegation

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 09:50 AM

Dallas goalkeeper fired over domestic abuse allegation

Los Angeles, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :FC Dallas goalkeeper Jesse Gonzalez was axed from the club on Thursday following allegations of domestic abuse, Major League Soccer said.

An MLS statement said the 25-year-old Gonzalez's contract with FC Dallas had been terminated by mutual agreement.

Gonzalez had been suspended since June after Frisco Police Department in Texas received a report of multiple incidents of domestic abuse involving the player.

MLS said it was continuing its own investigation into the allegations and will remain in close communication with the club, law enforcement and the MLS Players Association.

Gonzalez signed with FC Dallas in 2013 and has made 101 regular season appearances for the club.

Gonzalez was a member of the Dallas team which won the US Open Cup in 2016 and was a member of the United States 2017 Gold Cup squad.

