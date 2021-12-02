UrduPoint.com

Dane Axelsen Becomes Badminton World No. 1 After Momota's Withdrawal

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 05:10 AM

Dane Axelsen becomes badminton world No. 1 after Momota's withdrawal

Denpasar, Indonesia, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen powered into the world number one spot on Wednesday after a walkover victory over fellow Dane Rasmus Gemke in the group stage of the World Tour Finals in Indonesia.

Axelsen, 27, took men's singles gold at this year's Tokyo Games and moves above Japan's Kento Momota as Gemke withdrew from their match injured.

Momota had been the world's leading men's player since September 2018 and also pulled out of his fixture, just one minute after it started.

"I am so sorry to my fans to end up like this," said Momota, who sustained a back injury in training earlier in the day.

Momota, who won a record 11 titles in 2019, and Gemke dropped out of the competition as their remaining matches were considered walkovers under the tournament regulations.

Axelsen is now favourite for the title and will meet unseeded Indian player Lakshya Sen in his next group match on Thursday.

The World Tour Finals, returning to Asia for the first time in 10 months, is the season-ending of three consecutive tournaments played in strict bio-secure conditions and without spectators.

Earlier, Japan's Akane Yamaguchi completed her women's group match in 34 minutes, defeating Singapore's Yeo Jia Min in straight sets 21-11, 21-14.

Thailand's top mixed doubles pair Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai beat home favourites Praveen Jordan and Melati Daeva Oktavianti 21-14, 10-21, 21-11.

"Today's matches were tight. We were under pressure and almost found it difficult to find the game rhythm," said Sapsiree.

Related Topics

India Injured World Tokyo Singapore Indonesia Japan September Women 2018 2019 Gold Olympics From Top Asia

Recent Stories

King of Bahrain congratulates UAE leaders on 50th ..

King of Bahrain congratulates UAE leaders on 50th National Day

5 hours ago
 UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

5 hours ago
 Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pa ..

Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pass Protocol on Alhosn app from ..

5 hours ago
 Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exace ..

Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exacerbate Supply Chain Problems

5 hours ago
 UN Chief Sounds Alarm on How Int'l. Community Deal ..

UN Chief Sounds Alarm on How Int'l. Community Deals With Africa on Pandemic, Cli ..

5 hours ago
 Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 10M 2021 - Economic De ..

Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 10M 2021 - Economic Development Ministry

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.