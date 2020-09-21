UrduPoint.com
Davis's Buzzer Beater Lifts Lakers Over Nuggets

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 09:40 AM

Davis's buzzer beater lifts Lakers over Nuggets

Los Angeles, Sept 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :Anthony Davis drained a three-pointer as time expired to seal the Los Angeles Lakers' 105-103 victory over the Denver Nuggets Sunday for a 2-0 lead in the NBA Western Conference finals.

"People talk about (I've) never been in this moment before, pressure, am I ready for it," Davis said. "I want to take those shots." Davis scored 31 points and pulled down nine rebounds, and LeBron James added 11 rebounds as the Lakers turned back the determined Nuggets -- who had taken a 103-102 lead on Nikola Jokic's driving basket with 20.8 seconds remaining.

Jokic scored 11 straight points for the Nuggets down the stretch, finishing with 30 points, six rebounds and nine assists to lead Denver.

Jamal Murray added 25 points, and the Nuggets battled in a furious fourth quarter but finally came up short.

Davis and Jokic traded baskets down the stretch, Jokic tipping in a miss from teammate Murray to put the Nuggets up 101-100 with 31.8 seconds left, only for Davis to answer at the other end.

After Jokic scored to put the Nuggets ahead by one again, the Lakers' Alex Caruso missed a three-pointer, and Murray blocked a shot by Danny Green, giving the Lakers a chance to inbound the ball.

Rajon Rondo found Davis, and the All-Star forward drained the game-winner over Jokic.

The Lakers will try to take a 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven series on Tuesday in the NBA's quarantine bubble in Orlando, Florida.

