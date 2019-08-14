UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

De Villiers, Roy Among Stars In South African Twenty20 Super League

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 10:50 PM

De Villiers, Roy among stars in South African Twenty20 Super League

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) :South African batting star AB de Villiers and World Cup winner Jason Roy were on Wednesday named among the 'marquee' players for the second edition of South Africa's Mzansi Super League Twenty20 competition.

Cricket South Africa announced the Names of six local and six overseas players, each allocated to one of the six franchises taking part in the tournament, which will be held in November and December.

De Villiers, who has retired from international cricket and is unlikely to play any other domestic cricket in South Africa in the coming season, has again been attached to the Tshwane Spartans in Centurion following his spell there last year.

England's dynamic opening batsman Roy will play for the Nelson Mandela Giants, based in Port Elizabeth.

West Indian Chris Gayle will be the overseas marquee player for defending champions Jozi Stars, whose local player is fast bowler Kagiso Rabada.

Quinton de Kock (Cape Town Blitz), Andile Phehlukwayo (Durban Heat), Imran Tahir (Nelson Mandela Bay Giants) and Faf du Plessis (Paarl Rocks) are the other South African marquee players.

Wahab Riaz (Cape Town Blitz), Alex Hales (Durban Heat), David Willey (Paarl Rocks) and Tom Curran (Tshwane Spartans) complete the line-up of overseas stars.

Related Topics

India Cricket World Nelson Mandela David Paarl Port Elizabeth Durban Cape Town South Africa AB De Villiers Imran Tahir Andile Phehlukwayo November December National University From

Recent Stories

RTA’s Al Merqab e-Hail, limo technology wins sma ..

1 hour ago

‘UAE Volunteers’ recruits complete 3,265,240 v ..

2 hours ago

40,000 people benefit from ERC&#039;s sacrificial ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s CPI drops 1.1% in July 2019: SCAD

4 hours ago

AED1.9 billion in H1 2019 revenues: Damac Properti ..

4 hours ago

DoT to showcase Abu Dhabi&#039;s world-class infra ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.