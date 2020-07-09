UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Of Black Teen In US Juvenile Facility Sparks Outrage

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 09:30 AM

Death of black teen in US juvenile facility sparks outrage

Washington, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :A viral video showing a black teen losing consciousness while being choked by staff members of a juvenile delinquency center sparked outrage Wednesday, as anti-racism protests continue to rage across the United States.

Cornelius Fredericks, 16, died May 1, two days after being pinned to the ground by staff at Lakeside academy -- a residential treatment for young adults in Kalamazoo, Michigan -- for having thrown a sandwich at another boy in the cafeteria.

In the video, captured by surveillance cameras, Fredericks throws the sandwich and then is thrown to the ground by several men, who use their weight to subdue him.

After 10 minutes, Fredericks appears unconscious. Staff members attempted CPR before calling for medical help.

His death recalls that of George Floyd, an unarmed black man killed by a white Minneapolis police officer on May 25 during an arrest that was filmed and spread on social media.

Floyd's death has unleashed a massive wave of anger and protests against systemic racism and police brutality.

The "horrific video" of Fredericks's death reveals a "culture of fear and abuse" at Lakeside Academy, where "suffocation is a regular practice... as a form of discipline," the lawyer for Fredericks's family, Geoffrey Fieger, said Tuesday while making the video public.

Fredericks "was executed on April 29 for the crime of throwing a sandwich," Fieger said. The seven staff members who pinned him down "deprived him of oxygen and his brain suffered irreversible damage." Two of instructors and one nurse were charged with involuntary manslaughter and child abuse.

In June, Fieger filed civil lawsuits against the involved staff members and the private company that runs the Lakeside facility, Sequel Youth and Family Services, which has a contract with the state of Michigan.

"Cornelius's scream of 'I can't breathe' was not enough to get the staff members to stop the excessive restraint," Fieger wrote in the lawsuit.

"The excessive use of restraints and the lack of concern for Cornelius's life draw an eerily similar comparison to that of George Floyd's death," he added in the document.

Fieger said Tuesday that the operating company had proposed an out-of-court settlement of less than $1 million in compensation to Fredericks's family.

Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer in June denounced Fredericks's "senseless" and "intolerable" death, and announced that she was stopping all contracts with Sequel Youth and Family Services in the state.

Related Topics

Police Governor Social Media Company Died Young Man George Kalamazoo Minneapolis United States April May June Family All Weight Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

8 minutes ago

Saeed Ghani urges Federal Govt to provide loans to ..

8 hours ago

EAD joins forces with National Aquarium for rehabi ..

10 hours ago

UAE Begins Using Police Dogs to Detect COVID-19 Am ..

8 hours ago

Israel May Start Annexation of Palestinian Lands S ..

8 hours ago

K9 police dogs detect COVID-19

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.