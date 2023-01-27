UrduPoint.com

Death Toll In DR Congo Boat Accident Put At 72

Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2023 | 10:50 AM

Death toll in DR Congo boat accident put at 72

KIGALI, Rwanda, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :At least 72 people are confirmed to have died after a motorized boat capsized last week in a river in Equateur province in northwestern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), authorities said Thursday.

The boat was headed to the neighboring Republic of Congo when it sank at night on the Lulonga River on Jan. 17 near the town of Basankusu.

"The toll is 72 bodies were recovered and buried and 67 people are still missing while 148 people survived," the provincial Minister for Humanitarian Actions, Luc-Didier Mbula, told journalists.

The boat was overloaded with people and goods, according to authorities.

Initial reports had indicated that approximately 145 people were missing after the accident.

The latest figures were released following an assessment commissioned by the provincial authorities, Mbula said, adding there were roughly 287 people on board.

More than 40 people died in October when a boat capsized downstream of Wendji-Secli locality about 20 kilometers (12 miles) southwest of Mbandaka in Equateur.

Related Topics

Accident Died Basankusu Mbandaka Congo October

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Israeli forces&#039; storming of Jeni ..

UAE condemns Israeli forces&#039; storming of Jenin camp

23 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 January 2023

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th January 2023

2 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders hosts seminars, workshops ..

Muslim Council of Elders hosts seminars, workshops at Cairo International Book F ..

9 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi chairs Sharjah Media Co ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi chairs Sharjah Media Council&#039;s inaugural meeting ..

9 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Indian embassy&#039;s R ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Indian embassy&#039;s Republic Day ceremony

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.