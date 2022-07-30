UrduPoint.com

Deaths Reported After Fresh Protests In Guinea

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 30, 2022 | 08:40 AM

Deaths reported after fresh protests in Guinea

Conakry, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :Fresh clashes between Guinea's security forces and protesters unhappy with plans for transitioning back to democracy left one person dead in the capital, authorities said, though the demonstrations' organisers put the death toll at four.

In a statement read on public television, the prosecutor's office in Conakry said it had been informed by a local hospital on Friday of the reception of the "body of a 58-year-old man who was shot at his workplace".

But the National Front for the Defence of the Constitution (FNDC) -- the influential coalition that called the protests -- told AFP in a statement that the clashes had left "four dead and several wounded by bullets, with five being between life and death".

In addition, four journalists were "attacked by protesters" on Friday, according to a statement from a local press union, which strongly condemned the "retrograde" acts.

The latest unrest came a day after protests against Guinea's junta and its handling of plans to return to democracy brought Conakry to a standstill, with organisers claiming that one person was killed on Thursday as well.

Protesters in the Conakry suburbs, defying a government ban, took to the streets on Friday to burn tyres, overturn rubbish bins and throw stones at police vehicles, with officers responding with teargas, according to an AFP journalist.

Thursday's protest took place ahead of comments by the chair of a regional bloc who claimed to have persuaded the junta to shorten its timeline for a return to democracy. The junta has not confirmed his comments.

The FNDC called the demonstrations to denounce the junta's "unilateral management" of the return to civilian rule after it seized power in 2021.

Speaking alongside French President Emmanuel Macron at a briefing in Bissau on Thursday, ECOWAS regional bloc chair Umaro Sissoco Embalo said he had recently convinced Guinea's junta to hasten the return to democracy.

"I was in Conakry with the president of the commission (of ECOWAS) to make the military junta understand the decision of the summit of heads of state that the transition cannot exceed 24 months," Embalo said.

"They had proposed 36 months, but we succeeded in convincing them," he added.

But Ousmane Gaoual Diallo, a Guinean minister and spokesman for the transitional government, told AFP that "neither the government nor the presidency confirm this information about the duration of the transition in Guinea".

Related Topics

Dead Protest Police Democracy Vehicles Gaoual Conakry Bissau Man Guinea TV From Government

Recent Stories

Golf: Hero Open scores

Golf: Hero Open scores

8 hours ago
 Swiatek upset by Garcia in Warsaw quarter-finals

Swiatek upset by Garcia in Warsaw quarter-finals

8 hours ago
 Kashmiri body urges UN to pressure India to end JK ..

Kashmiri body urges UN to pressure India to end JKLF chief Yasin Malik's incarce ..

8 hours ago
 US, Russia top diplomats hold 'frank' first talks ..

US, Russia top diplomats hold 'frank' first talks since war

8 hours ago
 Tennis: ATP Atlanta results - collated

Tennis: ATP Atlanta results - collated

8 hours ago
 Kashmiri body urges UN to pressure India to end JK ..

Kashmiri body urges UN to pressure India to end JKLF chief Yasin Malik's incarce ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.