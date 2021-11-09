Denmark brings Covid curbs back after just two months

Copenhagen, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Denmark will re-introduce a health pass less than two months after it scrapped Covid-19 controls because of a sharp rise in infections, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Monday.

The Epidemic Commission has recommended the government classify the coronavirus as a "socially threatening disease" and re-impose the pass. "The government will follow this recommendation," Frederiksen told a press conference.