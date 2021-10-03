UrduPoint.com

Denmark Sets Up First Biodiversity Council

Umer Jamshaid 33 seconds ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 04:30 PM

Denmark sets up first Biodiversity Council

COPENHAGEN, Oct. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) --:Denmark's first Biodiversity Council has been set up to advise the government and parliament (Folketing) on nature initiatives, the Ministry of the Environment announced on Sunday.

The chairman and eight other members of the Council have been appointed by the Danish Minister for the Environment Lea Wermelin.

"The Biodiversity Council will play an important role in the work of raising Danish nature and biodiversity in the coming years, and with Signe Normand we will have an experienced woman at the helm, who can add a lot of experience and knowledge to the work," said Wermelin.

Signe Normand is a professor of ecoinformatics and biodiversity, and center manager at the Department of Biology at Aarhus University.

The creation of a Biodiversity Council is part of a nature and biodiversity package to provide a "historic boost to Danish nature". The package was agreed between the government and supporting parties in December 2020.

