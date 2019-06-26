(@FahadShabbir)

Copenhagen, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :Denmark's Social Democrat leader has announced she will form a minority government after reaching an agreement with three left and centre-left parties, weeks after a general election.

"Now we have reached the goal... we have shown that when Danes vote as they have done, a new majority can turn their hopes into actions," said Mette Frederiksen.