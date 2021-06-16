Depay hints Barcelona deal is close

Amsterdam, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Netherlands star Memphis Depay has hinted that he is on the verge of sealing a move to Barcelona as he admitted his desire to team up again with former national team coach Ronald Koeman.

"Things will become clear with the transfer. I want to leave it at that for now," Depay said after being asked about his club future at a press conference ahead of the Netherlands' Euro 2020 game on Thursday against Austria.

"Everyone knows that I have been linked to Barcelona for a long time and that I want to play under Ronald Koeman.

"Let's wait and see." Depay, 27, is a free agent after opting not to extend his contract with Lyon, for whom he scored 20 goals in the past Ligue 1 season.

A mooted move to Barcelona already fell through at the beginning of the season.

Koeman moved to the Camp Nou last August having previously spent two years managing Depay with the Dutch side.

Barcelona have already strengthened their attack with the signing of Sergio Aguero from Manchester City on a two-year deal.