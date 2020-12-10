UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Depp Lodges Appeal Over 'wife-beater' Ruling In UK

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 12:50 AM

Depp lodges appeal over 'wife-beater' ruling in UK

London, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Hollywood star Johnny Depp has applied to the Court of Appeal in London to try to overturn a ruling that he assaulted his ex-wife Amber Heard, court documents showed on Wednesday.

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor lost a high-profile libel claim against the publishers of The Sun newspaper over a 2018 article that branded him a "wife beater".

The 57-year-old actor was last month ordered to pay news Group Newspapers £628,000 ($840,000, 705,000-euro) in legal costs from the High Court battle earlier this year.

Judge Andrew Nicol, who heard the case, refused him grounds to appeal but said he could apply directly to the Court of Appeal to overturn his judgment, and had until December 7 to do so.

Depp's application is listed on a publicly available website of pending appeal cases. The exact grounds for appeal or when a decision will be made were not given.

The actor took action against NGN and the author of The Sun article for claiming he repeatedly assaulted the 34-year-old actress and model during their turbulent relationship.

He strenuously denied the allegations but judge Nicol ruled that 12 of the 14 claims of domestic violence relied upon by the tabloid did occur and he put Heard "in fear for her life".

The case laid bare Depp's chaotic lifestyle and battles with alcohol and drug addiction in detail.

After the ruling in November, he said he had been asked to step down from his role in the "Fantastic Beasts" film franchise based on the book by Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling.

His lawyer called the High Court ruling "as perverse as it is bewildering" and that it would be "ridiculous" for him not to try to overturn it.

Depp is also suing Heard in the United States over a 2018 Washington Post article in which she claimed to be a victim of domestic violence.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Washington Wife London United States Amber Heard Johnny Depp Nigerian Naira Turkish Lira November December 2018 Post From Court

Recent Stories

UAE strengthening economic ties with Estonia

26 minutes ago

Dubai Opera hosts legendary opera singer Andrea Bo ..

1 hour ago

GDRFA Dubai, Software AG enter second generation c ..

1 hour ago

UAE, France discuss fostering cultural cooperation

1 hour ago

Breakbulk Middle East introduces pioneering initia ..

1 hour ago

Erdogan arrives in Azerbaijan for Karabakh victory ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.