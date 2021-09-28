UrduPoint.com

Despite Tense Exchanges, UN Chief Hopeful Of Dialogue Between India, Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 hours ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 12:10 AM

Despite tense exchanges, UN chief hopeful of dialogue between India, Pakistan

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Despite sharp exchanges between India and Pakistan at the United Nations General Assembly session last week, a UN spokesman said Monday that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres remains hopeful of a dialogue between the two South Asian neighbours.

When a correspondent drew his attention to the strong statements made by the two sides in the 193-member Assembly's debate, especially about the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said: "We heard the remarks, and I think, despite the tone and the content of the remarks, we also always remain hopeful that dialogue can happen --maybe in a place that is not under the spotlight.

" He did not elaborate.

Earlier this year, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had stated that he was "encouraged" by the fact that India and Pakistan had announced a ceasefire, and he hoped for "further dialogue".

However, the General Assembly last week witnessed some tense verbal duels between the representatives of the two countries, not only about Kashmir, but also about terrorism and minority rights.

On Friday, Pakistan firmly rejected India's claim that Jammu and Kashmir was its integral part, saying the Himalayan state was an internationally recognized disputed territory and this issue must be resolved in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions.

