UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deutsche Post Staff To Get 300 Euro Coronavirus Bonus

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 12:00 AM

Deutsche Post staff to get 300 euro coronavirus bonus

Frankfurt am Main, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :German logistics groups Deutsche Post DHL said Tuesday it would pay all its employees worldwide a 300 euro bonus ($339) to thank them for their "tireless efforts" during the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 500,000 workers are set to receive the "one-time bonus" in the coming months, costing the group around 200 million euros.

"We have navigated our company through this crisis very well so far. We owe this to our committed colleagues worldwide," CEO Frank Appel said in a statement, praising "the tireless efforts of our teams".

It mirrors a move by Britain's Royal Mail which has offered staff a 200-pound (223 euros) payment for working through the pandemic.

Postal workers were among the essential workers keeping countries ticking over at the height of the COVID-19 lockdowns earlier this year, when schools were closed and millions of people were told to work from home.

Deutsche Post added that both its German and international parcel delivery business had benefitted from the rise in online shopping while people were cooped up at home.

The boost helped lift the group's pre-tax operating profit to 890 million Euros in the second quarter of 2020, up 16 percent on the year before, according to preliminary results on Tuesday.

Deutsche Post will unveil its full results on August 5.

Related Topics

Business German Company Euro August 2020 Post All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Khalifa bin Zayed issues a new law regulating graz ..

53 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed reviews specialised police forces c ..

53 minutes ago

Grand Imam of Al-Azhar holds virtual meeting with ..

1 hour ago

COVID-19 exposes companies without a digital roadm ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews preparations and proto ..

2 hours ago

ICCROM-Sharjah launches &#039;MEDINA&#039; regiona ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.