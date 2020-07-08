Deutsche Post staff to get 300 euro coronavirus bonus

Frankfurt am Main, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :German logistics groups Deutsche Post DHL said Tuesday it would pay all its employees worldwide a 300 euro bonus ($339) to thank them for their "tireless efforts" during the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 500,000 workers are set to receive the "one-time bonus" in the coming months, costing the group around 200 million euros.

"We have navigated our company through this crisis very well so far. We owe this to our committed colleagues worldwide," CEO Frank Appel said in a statement, praising "the tireless efforts of our teams".

It mirrors a move by Britain's Royal Mail which has offered staff a 200-pound (223 euros) payment for working through the pandemic.

Postal workers were among the essential workers keeping countries ticking over at the height of the COVID-19 lockdowns earlier this year, when schools were closed and millions of people were told to work from home.

Deutsche Post added that both its German and international parcel delivery business had benefitted from the rise in online shopping while people were cooped up at home.

The boost helped lift the group's pre-tax operating profit to 890 million Euros in the second quarter of 2020, up 16 percent on the year before, according to preliminary results on Tuesday.

Deutsche Post will unveil its full results on August 5.