ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Director General, Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), Ayub Jamali here Friday condoling the death of legendary actor and comedian Ismail Tara said artists like Ismail Tara are born in centuries and he will be remembered for his unforgettable acting style.

He expressed grief over the demise of the renowned actor saying that he was a gem of an artist and his comedies carried the aspect of correction in society through soft dialogues. Among other popular roles, Ismail Tara's acting in drama fifty fifty was remarkable and will keep him alive in the hearts of his admirers.

DG PNCA prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

Ismail Tara who died at age of 73, worked in many stage plays, television, and Lollywood films. He was a five-time Nigar Awards winner for best comedian in various films.