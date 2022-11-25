UrduPoint.com

DG PNCA Condoles Ismail Tara's Death

Muhammad Irfan Published November 25, 2022 | 02:50 PM

DG PNCA condoles Ismail Tara's death

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Director General, Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), Ayub Jamali here Friday condoling the death of legendary actor and comedian Ismail Tara said artists like Ismail Tara are born in centuries and he will be remembered for his unforgettable acting style.

He expressed grief over the demise of the renowned actor saying that he was a gem of an artist and his comedies carried the aspect of correction in society through soft dialogues. Among other popular roles, Ismail Tara's acting in drama fifty fifty was remarkable and will keep him alive in the hearts of his admirers.

DG PNCA prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

Ismail Tara who died at age of 73, worked in many stage plays, television, and Lollywood films. He was a five-time Nigar Awards winner for best comedian in various films.

Related Topics

Pakistan Film And Movies Died Tara Ismail Tara Family TV Best

Recent Stories

Pak Vs Eng: Match officials for Test series announ ..

Pak Vs Eng: Match officials for Test series announced

2 hours ago
 Actor Ismail Tara passes away

Actor Ismail Tara passes away

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for Turkey on two-day official v ..

PM Shehbaz leaves for Turkey on two-day official visit

4 hours ago
 Govt notifies Gen Asim Munir as COAS, Gen Sahir Sh ..

Govt notifies Gen Asim Munir as COAS, Gen Sahir Shamshad as CJCSC

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th November 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.