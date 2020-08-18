DG PNCA congratulates recipients of civil awards in entertainment industry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Director General Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Dr. Fauzia Saeed Tuesday said that acknowledging the cultural assets of the nation was significant as artists are a reflection of society and ambassadors of traditions.

Director General Dr. Fauzia Saeed also sent a gift of flowers along with congratulatory letters to the artists and performers who received the Civil Award from the government of Pakistan on the occasion of 73rd Independence day of the country.

Prof Zahoor-ul-Akhlaq and legendary sufi singer Abida Parveen are among those who on Nishan Imtiaz while Sitara-e-Imtiaz Award winning artists included Talat Hussain, Bushra Ansari, Sultana Siddiqui, Humayun Saeed, Ali Zafar, Madam Indu Maryam Metha, Farooq Qaiser and Muhammad Ali Sheki.

In her congratulatory message she said that artists are the intellectual and cultural capital of any nation and country and with their artistic talents they redirect the nation's societal wheel.

She said artists were the universal messengers of peace and love. That is why this message reaches the whole world beyond the borders and takes home in the hearts of the nations.

"The masterpieces they create become the heritage of humanity. It is a great gesture from government of Pakistan to grant Presidential Award in recognition of artists' abilities", she added.