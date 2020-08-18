UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DG PNCA Congratulates Recipients Of Civil Awards In Entertainment Industry

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 04:50 PM

DG PNCA congratulates recipients of civil awards in entertainment industry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Director General Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Dr. Fauzia Saeed Tuesday said that acknowledging the cultural assets of the nation was significant as artists are a reflection of society and ambassadors of traditions.

Director General Dr. Fauzia Saeed also sent a gift of flowers along with congratulatory letters to the artists and performers who received the Civil Award from the government of Pakistan on the occasion of 73rd Independence day of the country.

Prof Zahoor-ul-Akhlaq and legendary sufi singer Abida Parveen are among those who on Nishan Imtiaz while Sitara-e-Imtiaz Award winning artists included Talat Hussain, Bushra Ansari, Sultana Siddiqui, Humayun Saeed, Ali Zafar, Madam Indu Maryam Metha, Farooq Qaiser and Muhammad Ali Sheki.

In her congratulatory message she said that artists are the intellectual and cultural capital of any nation and country and with their artistic talents they redirect the nation's societal wheel.

She said artists were the universal messengers of peace and love. That is why this message reaches the whole world beyond the borders and takes home in the hearts of the nations.

"The masterpieces they create become the heritage of humanity. It is a great gesture from government of Pakistan to grant Presidential Award in recognition of artists' abilities", she added.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Independence Muhammad Ali Bushra Ansari Humayun Saeed Ali Zafar Abida Parveen Farooq Qaiser Talat Hussain From Government Love

Recent Stories

UNA Media Forum to host MWL Secretary-General next ..

10 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif, Bilawal lashes out at PTI for two ..

37 minutes ago

Chacha Chicago says he will not watch matches afte ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Customs handles 10m bags, carries out 472 se ..

1 hour ago

International organizations hail Pakistan’s econ ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.