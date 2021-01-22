Diamond magnate Steinmetz gets 5 years in prison in Swiss corruption trial

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :The trial of diamond dealer Beny Steinmetz in Geneva ended Friday with the French-Israeli magnate sentenced to five years behind bars for corruption linked to mining rights deals in Guinea.

"It is clear from what has been presented... that the rights were obtained through corruption and that Steinmetz cooperated with others" to obtain them, said chief justice Alexandra Banna.