UrduPoint.com

DiCaprio And Lawrence Big Up Science In Doomsday Comedy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 11:40 AM

DiCaprio and Lawrence big up science in doomsday comedy

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :For Hollywood A-listers Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, their new end-of-the-world comedy was a chance to send a little respect back to scientists.

In "Don't Look Up", released on December 24 on Netflix, they play two astronomers who discover a comet will wipe out life on Earth within six months, but then try in vain to get politicians and the media to take the threat seriously.

The parallels with the climate crisis were deliberate, and filming during the pandemic gave the film another level of relevance.

"We are so immensely distracted from the truth nowadays and then Covid hit and a whole new scientific argument happened there," DiCaprio said in a recent press conference.

The film marks Lawrence's return to the big screen after a couple of years away from the spotlight.

The "Hunger Games" star recently told Vanity Fair she felt people had "gotten sick of me" following a string of box office disappointments, and wanted to build a real life, not least after a near-death experience when her private plane crashed.

She was lured back by her love for "Don't Look Up" director Adam McKay and the message of the film.

"It's so sad and frustrating to watch people who have dedicated their lives to learning the truth be turned away because people don't like what the truth has to say," said Lawrence.

In the movie, the astronomers face a particularly tough time trying to convince the power-obsessed US president, played with narcissistic glee by Meryl Streep.

Streep was coy about the real-life inspiration for her role.

"There were so many places to take things from, because there are so many preposterous people who put themselves in public life, shamelessly," she said.

The press conference was hosted by Dr Amy Mainzer, the real-life astronomer who provided the basis for Lawrence's character.

She said it was "very cathartic" watching DiCaprio's impassioned rant in the film against the stupidity of ignoring scientific warnings.

"We had a screening with other scientists in LA and they were cheering. It was really something to behold," Mainzer said.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Lawrence Jennifer Lawrence Leonardo DiCaprio Meryl Streep Turkish Lira December Media From Netflix Love Sad

Recent Stories

Editorial: Caution against the Omicron variant

Editorial: Caution against the Omicron variant

29 minutes ago
 Closing Ceremony Of 4Th Maritime Security Workshop ..

Closing Ceremony Of 4Th Maritime Security Workshop Held At Pakistan Navy War Col ..

54 minutes ago
 OIC General Secretariat Welcomes the Adoption by t ..

OIC General Secretariat Welcomes the Adoption by the US House of Representatives ..

58 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 December 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 17th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 17th December 2021

3 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed visits Digital Dubai, reviews ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed visits Digital Dubai, reviews latest strategies to enhance ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.