UrduPoint.com

Disney's 'Jungle Cruise' A Hit In Debut Weekend

Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 12:50 AM

Disney's 'Jungle Cruise' a hit in debut weekend

Los Angeles, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :"Jungle Cruise" -- Disney's nostalgia-soaked adventure film -- sailed to the top of the North American box office as it debuted this weekend, taking in $34.2 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said Sunday.

A modern twist on a 1950s theme park ride, the film stars Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson along with British actor Jack Whitehall.

Another new flick, A24's "The Green Knight," a medieval fantasy, coming-of-age tale based on a 14th-century poem about a nephew to King Arthur, came in second as it raked in $6.78 million.

Hot on its heels was last weekend's top box office draw, "Old", at $6.76 million. The Universal movie is about a family that becomes trapped on a beach where they begin to age precipitously, and it stars Gael Garcia Bernal and Vicky Krieps.

In fourth place was Disney's latest Marvel superhero flick "Black Widow" starring Scarlett Johansson, which took in $6.4 million.

Another movie making its debut came in fifth: "Stillwater," from Focus Features, starring Matt Damon as a burly American oil worker who travels to France to help his estranged daughter when she is jailed for a killing she says she did not commit. It took in $5.1 million.

Rounding out the top 10 were: "Space Jam: A New Legacy" ($4.3 million) "Snake Eyes" ($4 million) "F9: The Fast Saga" ($2.7 million)"Escape Room: Tournament of Champions" ($2.2 million)"Boss Baby: Family business" ($1.3 million)

Related Topics

Film And Movies Business France Oil Emily Blunt Dwayne Johnson Matt Damon Sunday Family From Industry Top Million

Recent Stories

ICA, MoHAP roll out UAE&#039;s decision to grant g ..

ICA, MoHAP roll out UAE&#039;s decision to grant golden visas to resident doctor ..

2 hours ago
 Federal Youth Authority, Ministry of Presidential ..

Federal Youth Authority, Ministry of Presidential Affairs Scholarships Office si ..

2 hours ago
 Voting for UAE Pro League Awards to commence on Mo ..

Voting for UAE Pro League Awards to commence on Monday

3 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed: Dubai on track to realise Moh ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed: Dubai on track to realise Mohammed bin Rashid’s vision

4 hours ago
 Brand Dubai, Dubai Municipality announce redesign ..

Brand Dubai, Dubai Municipality announce redesign of 10 parks as part of joint r ..

4 hours ago
 Zakat Fund reaches target revenue for H1 2021

Zakat Fund reaches target revenue for H1 2021

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.