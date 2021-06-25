UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Djokovic Forced Out Of Mallorca Final After Partner Injury

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 52 seconds ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 12:30 AM

Djokovic forced out of Mallorca final after partner injury

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Novak Djokovic's hopes of a rare doubles title on the eve of Wimbledon were shattered Thursday when he was forced to withdraw from the Mallorca final after his Spanish partner Carlos Gomez-Herrera suffered a foot injury.

World number one Djokovic and longtime friend Gomez-Herrera had defeated third seeds Oliver Marach and Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi 6-3, 7-6 (7/4) to reach the final in their first tournament playing together.

However, later in the day the pair withdrew.

"Novak Djokovic and Carlos Gomez-Herrera have withdrawn from the Mallorca doubles final (foot injury, Gomez-Herrera)," said an ATP statement.

"The winner of Simone Bolelli and Maximo Gonzalez v Marcus Daniell and Philipp Oswald will take the title." Earlier Djokovic had been overjoyed to reach the final on the grass courts of Mallorca where he was building up to the defence of his Wimbledon title next week.

"I don't think we expected to reach the finals," Djokovic said in an on-court interview afterwards.

"But if we play well, we can return very well, we serve very well and I think we have a quite solid net game."In the singles event, top seed Daniil Medvedev came through a tight opening set to beat Norway's Casper Ruud 7-5, 6-1 and book his place in the semi-final.

Related Topics

Norway Casper Event From Top Wimbledon

Recent Stories

MoHAP, EHS conclude participation at Arab Health 2 ..

55 seconds ago

US-Iran JCPOA Talks to Resume Soon, 'Serious Diffe ..

2 minutes ago

DC inaugurates 58th corona vaccination center

2 minutes ago

Biden Says Democrats Struck Infrastructure Deal Wi ..

2 minutes ago

COVAX Open to All Approved COVID-19 Vaccines

34 minutes ago

Senator Abro hails budget pro-poor, business-frien ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.