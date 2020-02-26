UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dow Falls 2% As US Stocks Sell-off Deepens On Virus Fears

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 12:10 AM

Dow falls 2% as US stocks sell-off deepens on virus fears

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :A sell-off on Wall Street accelerated Tuesday afternoon as the Dow slumped more than two percent on mounting worries over the coronavirus.

Near 1845 GMT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 27,390.27, down 2.0 percent or about 570 points.

The broad-based S&P 500 shed 1.9 percent to 3,165.03, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 1.7 percent to 9,067.84.

Tuesday's declines add to the toll after major indices slumped more than three percent Monday in a rout precipitated by the spread of the virus beyond China.

The declines came as US companies cited potential coronavirus impacts, including less spending from tourists and supply chain problems.

"Bit by bit, US investors are seeing the prospects for global growth diminish," said Gregori Volokhine of Meeschaert Financial Services.

"With the news of the last three or four days, it's hard to be optimistic.

" Mastercard slumped 5.3 percent as it forecast that first-quarter sales growth would be two to three percentage points below its prior projection due to the hit to cross-border traffic and e-commerce from the coronavirus.

Macy's dropped 4.9 percent as it warned that the coronavirus was a concern to its supply chain and sales from overseas tourists. But company executives said it was too soon to estimate any hit from the outbreak.

United Airlines shed 6.0 percent as it withdrew its full-year profit forecast, citing uncertainty from the virus. United has lost 100 percent of its near-term travel demand to China and about 75 percent of demand to the rest of its trans-Pacific routes.

But Dow member Home Depot climbed 0.7 percent after reporting higher fourth-quarter earnings following a 5.2 percent jump in comparable sales, topping estimates.

Related Topics

China Company Traffic From Dow Jones Coronavirus

Recent Stories

AED141.4 billion of UAE banks&#039; investments in ..

31 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed attends Kuwaiti embassy&#039;s ..

31 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed International Robotics Challenge ..

31 minutes ago

Kuwait confirms new coronavirus case

31 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima condoles Suzanne Mubarak on death o ..

46 minutes ago

UAE Rulers condole family of late former Egyptian ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.