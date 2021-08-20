DRC, Zambia seek to fix colonial-era border dispute

(@FahadShabbir)

Lubumbashi, DR Congo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :Teams from the Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia were set to meet Friday in a bid to settle a decades-long border dispute left over from the colonial era, Congolese authorities said.

Experts from both sides will seek high-tech solutions using satellite equipment, including GPS, to reconstruct the boundaries with input from local traditional chiefs, Congolese authorities said Thursday.

While the disputed stretch of border between lakes Mweru and Tanganyika is only about 205 kilometres (130 miles), it continues to strain relations.

"The DR Congo is tired of this conflict," Dieudonne Kamona Yumba, Minister of the Interior of the Congolese province of Tanganyika, told AFP.

"The Zambian army has been occupying several villages in our territory for several months now, and several milestones have been destroyed and displaced," Kamona said.

As recently as March last year, fighting broke out, killing one person on each side, when Zambian troops occupied two villages in Tanganyika province.

Kamona has been leading a Congolese delegation to the north shore of Lake Mweru since Wednesday.

"I am accompanied by traditional chiefs, military officials from Kinshasa and immigration services," he said, speaking by phone from Lubumbashi.

They were joined on Thursday by a Zambian delegation to prepare for the meeting.

"If the experts conclude that the villages we are occupying belong to the DR Congo, I think the Zambian army will withdraw," said a Zambian diplomat in Lubumbashi.

The border drawn at the end of the 19th century by former colonial powers Belgium for the DR Congo and Britain for Zambia proved to be unclear and disputed.

A commission of experts was set up in 1982, leading to a treaty between the two countries seven years later.

But the confusion remains and incidents have continued to sporadically pit the two armies against each other.