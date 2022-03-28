UrduPoint.com

'Drive My Car': Murakami Adaptation By Rising Indie Star Wins Oscar

Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2022 | 08:30 AM

'Drive My Car': Murakami adaptation by rising indie star wins Oscar

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :Ryusuke Hamaguchi's "Drive My Car" is not your average road movie, instead taking viewers on a poignant three-hour journey into the psyches of two characters haunted by the past.

The Japanese arthouse film based on a short story of the same name by Haruki Murakami won the Oscar for best international film on Sunday, crowning a run of top accolades and rave reviews.

It also earned nominations for best picture, best adapted screenplay and best director for Hamaguchi.

In a brief speech, Hamaguchi thanked the academy -- and was almost played off stage before saying "just a moment" and continuing to thank both the actors in attendance and those who could not travel to Los Angeles.

"Drive My Car" tells the story of an actor and stage director, played by Hidetoshi Nishijima, who goes to Hiroshima to put on Chekhov's "Uncle Vanya" after his wife's death.

The organisers of the theatre festival arrange a chauffeur for him: a taciturn young woman named Misaki, played by Toko Miura.

During their commutes, a relationship develops which is not romantic or even platonic, but ends up steering each of them towards a personal reckoning.

As in all of Hamaguchi's work, the film is full of rich dialogue -- especially in the driving scenes, which offer plenty of cathartic moments at close quarters.

On its road to the Oscars, "Drive My Car" racked up an impressive array of awards, pushing Hamaguchi, a rising star of Japanese indie cinema, into the global limelight.

It won best screenplay at Cannes last year before picking up best foreign language film at the Golden Globes and the BAFTAs.

Hamaguchi's previous commercial feature "Asako I & II" was also a Cannes hit, having been shortlisted for the Palme d'Or at the French festival in 2018.

On Sunday, it defeated a tough field of contenders that included "The Worst Person in the World" (Norway), "Flee" (Denmark), "The Hand of God" (Italy) and "Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom" (Bhutan).

Shozo Ichiyama, programming director for the Tokyo International Film Festival, said Hamaguchi's sudden international fame had been unexpected.

"I was sure French critics would like 'Drive My car', but I was more surprised by the Americans," he told AFP.

"It's perhaps partly because he was not well known in the US at all, so critics were taken by the novelty" of his style when watching the film, he added.

Although Hamaguchi studied under renowned director Kiyoshi Kurosawa at university, "his movies are unique, and different from other Japanese films," Ichiyama said.

Hamaguchi has described the difficulties of transposing the words of Japan's top novelist Haruki Murakami, which occupy "the space between reality and fantasy", to the big screen.

But he said in an interview with Hollywood awards prediction site Gold Derby that the broad appeal of Murakami's work contributed to the rapturous critical response to his film.

"In the adaptation, I wanted to see what Murakami's view of the world would look like on screen -- the deep despair and furtive hopes of the characters, which is something very universal," Hamaguchi said.

"The reaction of the public, who often mention the themes of separation and grief in 'Drive My Car', made me realise that the film isn't just about pain, but above all about people who try to live a slightly better life despite their sadness, or perhaps because of their sadness."

Related Topics

World Film And Movies Norway Road Car Wife Young Derby Los Angeles Hiroshima Tokyo Same Italy Bhutan Japan Denmark SITE Turkish Lira Women Sunday 2018 Gold Oscar God All From Best Top Sad

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2022

23 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th March 2022

23 hours ago
 Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power'

Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power'

1 day ago
 Zimbabwe votes in by-elections seen as test for ru ..

Zimbabwe votes in by-elections seen as test for ruling party

1 day ago
 PTI made fruitful discussion with coalition partne ..

PTI made fruitful discussion with coalition partners: Khattak

1 day ago
 Biden's Comment on Putin Staying in Power Was Not ..

Biden's Comment on Putin Staying in Power Was Not Endorsing Regime Change - Whit ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>