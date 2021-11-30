UrduPoint.com

Dutch Covid Hotel Escapees 'treated Like Dogs'

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 01:50 AM

Dutch Covid hotel escapees 'treated like dogs'

Badhoevedorp, Netherlands, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Dutch authorities placed a couple in isolation in hospital after they absconded from a quarantine hotel, as the pair reportedly said Monday they had been "treated like dogs".

Border police said the 30-year-old Spanish man and 28-year-old Portuguese woman were arrested on board a Spain-bound plane at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport on Sunday.

They were among dozens of people quarantined in an airport hotel after 61 passengers on two KLM flights from South Africa on Friday tested positive for Covid-19 -- 14 of them with the new Omicron variant.

"We heard that people left the hotel, unfortunately, even if they were advised to stay there. So we had to take action and we made the arrest," Robert van Kapel, spokesman for the border police at Schiphol Airport, told AFP.

"Now they are in a place where they are isolated, in a hospital," he said.

The couple, Carolina Pimenta and Andres Sanz, told Dutch broadcaster RTL that they had both tested negative for coronavirus before leaving South Africa, but she had tested positive on arrival during a stopover in Amsterdam on the way home to Spain.

They insisted that after days of asking for a re-test, and two negative self-tests, a Dutch health authority official and a security guard at the Ramada quarantine hotel had said they should leave and would not get into trouble.

"The suggestion that we escaped from quarantine is too ridiculous for words. Nobody told us what the rules are, we were treated like dogs," Pimenta, who said she was a biomedical researchers, was quoted as saying by RTL.

"Not a hair on my mind would think of doing something that would endanger the health of others. I know how important it is that everyone abide by the rules in this crisis." Border police then offloaded her from a flight to Spain on the tarmac, she said, adding that she was taken "with much fuss and screaming... like a criminal." A spokeswoman for the mayor of the local Haarlemmermeer municipality confirmed the couple were "in a hospital in the Netherlands" and said they were now under investigation for a possible crime.

"These people were asked a first time to stay in the hotel, then they were asked a second time, urgently, now they are in isolation. What they did was not really wise," spokeswoman Petra Faber told AFP.

"In the Netherlands, it is not illegal to be outside when you have been tested positive (for) Covid. But when you go into a plane knowing you have it, then it is another story."

Related Topics

Police Hotel Man Amsterdam Van Spain South Africa Netherlands Border Criminals Women Sunday From Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Pavilion takes centre stage at Egypt&#039;s ED ..

UAE Pavilion takes centre stage at Egypt&#039;s EDEX 2021

55 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid visits Algerian pavilion at Ex ..

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Algerian pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

56 minutes ago
 Al Jazira draw Auckland City in FIFA Club World Cu ..

Al Jazira draw Auckland City in FIFA Club World Cup opener

1 hour ago
 Sindhi films highly acclaimed in galaxy of nationa ..

Sindhi films highly acclaimed in galaxy of national language movies

1 hour ago
 France to Propose EU-UK Pact on Illegal Migration ..

France to Propose EU-UK Pact on Illegal Migration - Minister

1 hour ago
 US Pending Home Sales Up in October Amid Rising In ..

US Pending Home Sales Up in October Amid Rising Interest Rates Concern - Realtor ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.