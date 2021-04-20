UrduPoint.com
Dutch To End Covid Curfew, Let Cafes Serve Outdoors

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 11:10 PM

The Hague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :The Dutch government said Tuesday it will end its coronavirus curfew and allow cafes to serve outdoors during limited hours from April 28 as it relaxes pandemic restrictions.

The introduction of the nighttime curfew in January, the first in the Netherlands since World War II, sparked the country's worst riots for decades.

"We are of course glad that this is possible again because society yearns for more freedom," Prime Minister Mark Rutte told a press conference.

Rutte added that it was a "step that is very careful", as infections are still rising week on week as the country tries to step up its vaccination programme.

Cafes will be allowed to serve people on outdoor terraces between 12pm and 6pm, with a maximum of 50 people, said Rutte.

People will also be allowed to have two guests at home per day, instead of the current limit of one person.

