UrduPoint.com

Ecuador President Refuses To Testify Over Pandora Papers Leaks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 43 seconds ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 08:30 AM

Ecuador president refuses to testify over Pandora Papers leaks

Quito, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Ecuador's President Guillermo Lasso on Wednesday refused to testify to a parliamentary committee that is investigating revelations about the 65-year-old in the Pandora papers leaks.

The committee was convened by the opposition-dominated congress to investigate ex-banker Lasso's activities in tax havens.

Earlier this month, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) leaked a trove of documents exposing the secret offshore accounts of a host of world leaders, including Lasso.

The leaks claimed Lasso, who assumed office in May, controlled 14 offshore companies, mostly in Panama, and closed them after former leftist president Rafael Correa (2007-17) barred presidential hopefuls from owning firms in tax havens.

Out of 137 lawmakers, 105 had voted in favor of an investigation to "clarify" whether or not Lasso had broken Ecuadoran law or committed an "ethical" offense.

Lasso issued a statement saying he would not go to parliament but was available to speak to lawmakers at the seat of government "once all the programed testimonies have been given.

" The president claimed he had "every right" to know what other evidence has been given before testifying himself.

His wife and one of his sons also declined to appear before the committee.

"Neither when submitting my candidacy, nor since then until now, have I violated the aforementioned prohibition," said Lasso.

He claimed he had made "legitimate investments in other countries" that he got rid of to allow him to stand in the election.

In response to Lasso's refusal to appear, committee president Jose Cabascango closed the parliamentary session by summoning the president "for a second time and in a mandatory manner" to appear Friday before the National Assembly.

In Latin America, the presidents of Chile, Sebastian Pinera, and the Dominican Republic, Luis Abinader, also appeared in the Pandora Papers.

Pinera is the subject of a criminal investigation over the sale of a mine and faces the threat of an impeachment procedure launched by the opposition.

Related Topics

Election National Assembly World Parliament Wife Sale Panama Dominican Republic Chile May Congress Criminals All From Government Opposition Pandora Papers

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 21st October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 21st October 2021

16 minutes ago
 Sahab Smart Solutions, Software AG to advance digi ..

Sahab Smart Solutions, Software AG to advance digital solutions to various UAE s ..

7 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Sports Council announces half price PCR ..

Abu Dhabi Sports Council announces half price PCR screening offer for fans atten ..

7 hours ago
 Maraya Art Centre opens new solo exhibition by con ..

Maraya Art Centre opens new solo exhibition by contemporary Palestinian visual a ..

7 hours ago
 Sharjah Ports and Border Points Committee reviews ..

Sharjah Ports and Border Points Committee reviews infrastructure development, te ..

9 hours ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed tours 41st edition of GITEX GLO ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed tours 41st edition of GITEX GLOBAL x Ai Everything

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.