Ecuador reports 376 new daily COVID-19 cases

QUITO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :-- Ecuador reported 376 new COVID-19 infections and nine more deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the national tally and death toll to 449,483 and 15,778, respectively, the Ministry of Public Health said Thursday.

Most daily increases were confirmed in Pichincha province with 153 cases, 145 of which were registered in the capital city Quito, Ecuador's epicenter of the pandemic.

According to the health ministry's data, in the public health system, the occupancy of intensive care units has reached 84 percent, while other units reported 81 percent.

At the national level, the 20-49 age group accounts for 60 percent of the total infections, with men slightly more affected than women.

By Tuesday, 3,725,385 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 had been administered throughout the South American country, said health authorities.