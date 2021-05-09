UrduPoint.com
Egypt Hangs Coptic Monk For Killing Of Abbot: Family

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 14 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 08:10 PM

Egypt hangs Coptic monk for killing of abbot: family

Cairo, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :Egyptian authorities on Sunday executed a Coptic Christian monk convicted over the 2018 killing of the abbot of an ancient desert monastery, the monk's family told AFP.

"We were told at 8 am (0600 GMT) this morning that the execution took place in Damanhour prison and I am on my way to pick up the body," said Hany Saad Tawadros, the monk's brother.

An Egyptian court last year confirmed the death sentence for the monk Isaiah, whose original name is Wael Saad Tawadros, over the killing of Bishop Epiphanius, who was found dead with a head wound in July 2018.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

