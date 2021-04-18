Eight family members killed in Afghanistan mosque shooting

Jalalabad, Afghanistan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :Eight members of the same family were gunned down in an attack on a mosque in eastern Afghanistan, officials said Sunday.

The shooting happened on Saturday night in the city of Jalalabad in Nangarhar province, and was believed to be over a land dispute, the province's governor Zaiulhaq Amarkhil said.

Five brothers and three of their male cousins were killed.

"The incident is under investigation but initial information shows a land dispute has caused the incident," Amarkhil told AFP.

Fareed Khan, a spokesman for Nangarhar police, confirmed the attack.