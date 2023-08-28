Open Menu

Eight US Marines In Hospital After Australia Crash

Sumaira FH Published August 28, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Eight US marines in hospital after Australia crash

Darwin, Australia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :Eight US marines were in hospital on Monday -- one of them in intensive care -- following a military aircraft crash in northern Australia that killed three of their comrades, authorities said.

Twenty-three marines were on board the Boeing MV-22B Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft when it crashed on Melville Island, north of Darwin, on Sunday morning during a military exercise for locally based troops.

Northern Territory Chief Minister Natasha Fyles said eight marines were still receiving treatment and that she wanted to "assure their families that they are getting the best care possible and we're working to ensure they're supported".

Authorities have launched an investigation into what caused the crash, and efforts are also under way to recover the remains of the three dead marines.

An exclusion zone has been established around the crash site.

