UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Elderly Cancer Patient With Coronavirus Dies In Italy: Official

Sumaira FH 48 seconds ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 01:10 AM

Elderly cancer patient with coronavirus dies in Italy: official

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :An elderly woman in hospital for cancer who tested positive for the new coronavirus has died, health officials in Italy said on Sunday.

"She had been hospitalised for a few days," said Giulio Gallera, the health chief of the northern Lombardy region, the centre of a coronavirus outbreak.

"She'd been tested and they already knew she had the coronavirus."If coronavirus is determined to be the cause of death, the woman will be the third person in Italy to have died from the so-called COVID-19 epidemic.

Related Topics

Died Italy Women Sunday Cancer From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Education launches coronavirus prevent ..

41 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed opens UMEX and SimTEX 2020, laun ..

56 minutes ago

FCA to launch of Mobile Passenger Inspection Unit

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives student delegation fro ..

3 hours ago

Deals on first day of UMEX and SimTEX 2020 exceed ..

3 hours ago

ISNR Abu Dhabi&#039;s Higher Organising Committee ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.