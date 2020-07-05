UrduPoint.com
Enable Thrills Gosden Despite Being Eclipsed By Ghaiyyath

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 22 seconds ago Sun 05th July 2020 | 08:40 PM

Enable thrills Gosden despite being eclipsed by Ghaiyyath

Esher, United Kingdom, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :Trainer John Gosden said he was thrilled as Enable began her bid for a historic third victory in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe with a respectable second in the Group One Eclipse Stakes at Sandown on Sunday.

The six-year-old came to challenge halfway down the straight but the front-running Ghaiyyath held her off to deny Enable and Frankie Dettori a repeat win in the race.

Ghaiyyath had the advantage of already having raced twice, including an impressive victory in the Coronation Cup last month.

Gosden, though, was delighted with the 2017 and 2018 Arc winner who was narrowly edged out of a third win in the race considered Europe's most prestigious last year.

"Absolutely thrilled," he said. "That was a great run first time out.

"We were always wary of a front-running type like Ghaiyyath who is a very good horse.

"It is full steam ahead for the King George (VI Stakes at Ascot on July 25)."

